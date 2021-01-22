We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 21st
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL - Free Report) operates as a diversified environmental services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 30 days.
LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN - Free Report) provides conversational commerce solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.7% downward over the last 30 days.
TAL Education Group (TAL - Free Report) provides K-12 after-school tutoring services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.3% downward over the last 30 days.
89bio, Inc. (ETNB - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK - Free Report) operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 66.7% downward over the last 30 days.
