New Strong Sell Stocks for January 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL - Free Report) operates as a diversified environmental services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 30 days.

LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN - Free Report) provides conversational commerce solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.7% downward over the last 30 days.

TAL Education Group (TAL - Free Report) provides K-12 after-school tutoring services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.3% downward over the last 30 days.

89bio, Inc. (ETNB - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK - Free Report) operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 66.7% downward over the last 30 days.

