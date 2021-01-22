We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Eni's (E) Var Energi Wins 10 Exploration Licenses in Norway
Eni S.P.A’s (E - Free Report) majority-owned subsidiary Var Energi AS has been granted 10 exploration licenses by the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy (“MPE”).
Var Energi is one of the largest exploration and production companies on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (“NCS”) and has been awarded the licenses as part of the Awards in Predefined Areas 2020 (APA) licensing process.
Notably, Eni has a 69.85% equity interest in the company, while HitecVision AS owns the remaining stake.HitecVision is a Norway-based private investment company, which focuses on the upstream segment of the energy industry.
Of the 10 exploration licenses, the Italian energy giant acquired five of the licenses as operators and five as partners. Importantly, the license area of all the awards covers the three major oil and gas provinces in the Norwegian Continental Shelf, including the North Sea, the Norwegian Sea and the Barents Sea.
Notably, the APA results uphold Var Energi’s position as Norway's one of the leading independent energy companies and commit toward exploring and identifying opportunities on the NCS for further development.
Company Profile & Price Performance
Headquartered in Rome, Italy, Eni is one of the leading integrated energy players in the world. The company’s stock has gained 38.9% in the past three months.
