Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 22, 2021

  • United Airlines Holdings Inc.'s (UAL - Free Report) shares tumbled 5.7% after reporting fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted loss per share of $7, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.56 loss per share.
  • Shares of Alcoa Corp. (AA - Free Report) plummeted 12.4% after the company expressed concerns that future performance may be affected if its markets fail to recover from pandemic-led devastations.
  • PacWest Bancorp's (PACW - Free Report) shares gained 1.1% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.02, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67.
  • Shares of The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV - Free Report) surged 2.6% after posting fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $4.91, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.

