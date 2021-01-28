In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Rollins' (ROL) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q4
Rollins, Inc. (ROL - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2020 results.
Adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as the year-ago figure by 18.2%. Revenues of $536.3 million beat the consensus mark by 1.7% and improved 6% year-over-year. Residential revenues recorded 11% year over year growth.
Notably, Rollins’ shares have gained 53.3% over the past year, outperforming the 42.7% rally of the industry it belongs to.
Other Quarterly Details
Earnings before income taxes ("EBIT") of $86.9 million increased 20.7% year over year. EBIT margin of 16.2% improved 197 basis points (bps) year over year.
Net income of $62.6 million increased 23.4% year over year. Net income margin of 11.7% improved 164 bps year over year. Sales, general and administrative expenses of $159.1 million increased 2.8% year over year.
Rollins, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Rollins, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rollins, Inc. Quote
Rollins exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $98.5 million compared with the prior quarter’s $95.4 million. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $185.8 million compared with $154.4 million at the end of the prior quarter.
Currently, Rollins carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Upcoming Releases
Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are keenly awaiting fourth-quarter 2020 earnings reports of key players like Waste Connections (WCN - Free Report) , Waste Management (WM - Free Report) and Republic Services (RSG - Free Report) . While Waste Connections will release earnings on Feb 17, Waste Management and Republic Services will report the same on Feb 18 and Feb 22, respectively.
