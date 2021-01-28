We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has JUMIA TECHADR (JMIA) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has JUMIA TECHADR (JMIA - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
JUMIA TECHADR is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 204 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. JMIA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JMIA's full-year earnings has moved 17.54% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, JMIA has returned 45.70% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 4.32%. This shows that JUMIA TECHADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, JMIA belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #219 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.65% so far this year, so JMIA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
JMIA will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.