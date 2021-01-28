We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
5 Must-See Large Cap Earnings Charts
Earnings season heats up this week with over 450 companies, including over 30% of the S&P 500, expected to report.
While several of the FANGMAN stocks, and FAANG, are among those reporting, there are companies in other non-tech sectors that should also be at the top of your “watch” list.
These 5 companies represent prominent industries that will benefit as the global economy reopens after the coronavirus pandemic ends.
Some of them have already been red-hot in 2020.
Will they continue to be big winners in 2021?
1. Lam Research Corp. (LRCX - Free Report) has an amazing earnings surprise track record. It is an investor favorite among the semiconductor fans, and for good reason. It has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was in 2020, during the pandemic. Shares have recently busted out to new 5-year highs and are up 70.6% in the last year. But are they due to cool off?
2. Edwards Lifesciences (EW - Free Report) has a great earnings surprise record. It has only missed twice in the last five years. Shares hit new 5-year highs to start 2021 but are up just 12.6% over the last year. It trades with a forward P/E of 40. Is valuation a problem?
3. United Rentals (URI - Free Report) is the largest rental equipment company in North America. With all the talk of an infrastructure plan in 2021, the shares have taken off, adding 55% in the last year. It has an incredible earnings surprise track record with a nearly perfect 5-year record. The last miss was at the start of 2016. With a forward P/E of just 14.9, it’s the cheapest stock among these five.
4. The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW - Free Report) is in one of the hot pandemic areas: paint. Shares have soared in the last year, gaining 29%, and hitting new 5-year highs. It has put together 3 big beats in a row. But shares aren’t cheap, with a forward P/E of 27. Is there more gas left in the tank?
5. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT - Free Report) broke out of its multi-year trading range and hit 5-year highs in 2020. Shares have gained 37% over the last year. It has put together beats in 3 out of the last 4 quarters. With the global economy re-opening, is this the time to jump into this large cap equipment maker?
