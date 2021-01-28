We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Stock Moves -1.44%: What You Should Know
Realogy Holdings (RLGY - Free Report) closed at $16.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.44% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.61%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from RLGY as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect RLGY to post earnings of $0.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 280%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.56 billion, up 17.59% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for RLGY should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. RLGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that RLGY has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.79 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.99, which means RLGY is trading at a discount to the group.
The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.