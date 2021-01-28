We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Small-Cap ETF (IUSS) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (IUSS - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 136% from its 52-week low of $14.26 per share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed.
IUSS in Focus
This fund offers exposure to the high-quality, small-cap U.S. companies with key holdings in consumer discretionary, industrials and information technology. It charges 23 basis points in annual fees (see: all the Small-Cap Blend ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The small-cap corner of the broad U.S. stock market has been an area to watch lately given its outperformance so far in 2021. COVID-19 vaccine rollout, and hopes of a bigger fiscal package and infrastructure spending under a Democratic-led U.S. Congress are propelling the small-cap indices to new highs. As small-cap companies are closely tied to the U.S. economy, these are poised to outperform when the economy improves.
More Gains Ahead?
It seems that IUSS might remain strong given a weighted alpha of 62.94 and a 20-day volatility of 22.1%. As a result, there is definitely still some promise for risk-aggressive investors who want to ride on this surging ETF.
