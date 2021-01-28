We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 28th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST - Free Report) is focussed on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Dada Nexus Limited (DADA - Free Report) is the owner and operator of platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Lemonade, Inc. (LMND - Free Report) is a provider of various insurance products in the United States and Europe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL - Free Report) is a producer and marketer of various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.
