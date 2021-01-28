Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 28th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST - Free Report) is focussed on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA - Free Report) is the owner and operator of platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND - Free Report) is a provider of various insurance products in the United States and Europe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL - Free Report) is a producer and marketer of various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

