Teradyne (TER) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
Teradyne, Inc. (TER - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.10 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.1%. The figure increased 25% year over year but decreased 6.8% sequentially.
Revenues of $759 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $720 million. Further, the figure increased 16% year over year but declined 7.4% from the previous quarter.
Coming to the price performance, Teradyne has returned 85.8% over a year, outperforming the industry’s rally of 22.8%.
Revenues in Detail
Notably, $524 million revenues (69% of total revenues) came from Semiconductor Test platforms, $104 million (14%) from the System Test business, $92 million (12%) from Industrial Automation and $40 million (5%) from the Wireless Test business.
Year-over-year growth in total revenues was driven by stronger-than-expected industrial automation shipments during the reported quarter. This led to 4% growth in Industrial Automation revenues on a year-over-year basis.
Further, strong test revenues, which grew 18% year over year, contributed well.
Also, continuous positive contributions from the Universal Robots buyout drove the top line above the guided range.
Operating Details
Pro-forma gross margin was 59.3%, expanding80 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter.
Total operating expenses of $215.7 million increased 1.9% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted 390 bps year over year.
Consequently, operating margin was at 29.7%, up 230 bps from the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet
As of Dec 31, 2020, Teradyne’s cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) were $1.44 billion, higher than $1.23 billion as of Sep 27, 2020.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $260.4 million for the fourth quarter versus $342.5 million in the prior quarter.
During the quarter, the company paid out $16.6 million as dividends.
Guidance
Management expects revenues of $720-$780 million for first-quarter 2021. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $739.4 million.
Strengthening test demand, continuous recovery in automotive-related semiconductor test shipments and improving the performance of Universal Robots remain major tailwinds.
Non-GAAP earnings are expected at $0.95-$1.11 per sharefor first-quarter 2021. The consensus mark for the same is projected at $1.01.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Currently, Teradyne carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Square, Inc. (SQ - Free Report) , Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL - Free Report) and Garmin Ltd.(GRMN - Free Report) . All three companies currently carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The long-term earnings growth rates of Square, Alphabet and Garmin are pegged at 32.99%, 16.93% and 6.8%, respectively.
