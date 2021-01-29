We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Atmos Energy (ATO) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO - Free Report) is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Feb 2, after the market closes. This natural gas distribution company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.9% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors at Play
Atmos Energy’s fiscal first-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from strong residential customer base and gradual reopening of the economic activities, which in turn led to a revival of demand from non-residential customers.
After implementation of $160 million worth of new rates in fiscal 2020, nearly $195-$215 million are expected to be implemented in fiscal 2021. The rates that have been already implemented are likely to have positively impacted its earnings in the fiscal first quarter.
Expectation
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings per share is currently pegged at $1.57, which indicates growth of 6.8% from the year-ago reported figure.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Atmos Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Atmos Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Atmos Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Atmos Energy Corporation Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Atmos Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks to Consider
Investors can consider a few players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.
National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) is scheduled to release fiscal first-quarter 2021 results on Feb 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.98% and a Zacks Rank #1.
ONE Gas Inc. (OGS - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 17. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.88% and a Zacks Rank #3.
ONEOK Inc. (OKE - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 22. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.98% and a Zacks Rank #1.
