3 TIAA Mutual Funds That Will Boost Your Portfolio
Previously known as TIAA-CREF, Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America Fund (TIAA) was founded by Andrew Carnegie in 1918. TIAA had $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of Sep 30, 2020. The major portion of its assets is allocated to stocks and fixed income securities.
Nuveen, the investment management arm of TIAA, offers financial services pertaining to investment advice and portfolio management to more than five million customers and around 16,000 institutional investors. The company has investments in more than 50 nations, with about 258 offices located in 26 countries.
Below we share with you three top-ranked TIAA Mutual Funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of TIAA Mutual Funds.
TIAA-CREF Social Choice Low Carbon Equity Fund Retirement Class (TEWCX - Free Report) aims for long-term total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities. It invests in a manner that imitates the investment performance of the overall U.S. stock market while focusing on certain environmental, social and governance criteria. TEWCX has three-year annualized returns of 14.8%.
TEWCX has an expense ratio of 0.57% compared with the category average of 0.90%.
TIAA-CREF Lifestyle Growth Fund Premier Class (TSGPX - Free Report) aims for long-term capital appreciation with some current income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity underlying funds and the minority in fixed-income underlying funds. TSGPX has three-year annualized returns of 9.7%.
As of the end of December 2020, TSGPX held 15 issues, with 19.6% of its assets invested in TIAA-CREF Core Plus Bond Instl.
TIAA-CREF Real Estate Securities Fund Retirement Class (TRRSX - Free Report) seeks maximum total returns over the long run through growth of capital and current income. TRRSX invests a large chunk of its assets in companies primarily involved in operations related to the real estate domain. The fund may invest a maximum of 15% of its assets in securities issued by foreign entities. TRRSX has three-year annualized returns of 8.2%.
David Copp is one of the fund managers of TRRSX since 2005.
To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all TIAA Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of TIAA Mutual Funds.
