LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ( LPLA Quick Quote LPLA - Free Report) is scheduled to release quarterly earnings on Feb 4. The company, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 currently, has an Earnings ESP of +0.13%. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. ( PFSI Quick Quote PFSI - Free Report) is likely to release earnings figures on Feb 4. The company, which carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present, has an Earnings ESP of +13.07%. The Carlyle Group L.P. ( CG Quick Quote CG - Free Report) is scheduled to announce quarterly results on Feb 4. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and currently holds a Zacks Rank of 3.
Enova (ENVA) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Enova International (ENVA - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth quarter and 2020 results on Feb 4, after market close. While earnings are expected to have improved year over year, revenues might have declined.
In the last reported quarter, the Chicago, IL-based online financial services provider’s results were supported by lower cost of revenues and expenses. However, fall in revenues was a headwind.
Enova has a decent earnings surprise history. It surpassed earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the rest, the positive surprise being 80.2%, on average.
Enova International, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Enova International, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Enova International, Inc. Quote
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $1.08 for the fourth quarter has been revised upward over the past 30 days. Also, the figure indicates a jump of 17.4% from the year-ago reported number.
The consensus estimate for revenues of $278.3 million suggests a fall of 19.4%.
Factors at Play
Muted Loan Growth: Muted lending scenario during the quarter is likely to have dampened the company’s efforts to grow the loan portfolio by increasing awareness of its products. Thus, loan originations are likely to have been subdued in the fourth quarter.
Lower Revenues: Given the expectations of weak loan demand, overall revenues are likely to have decreased during the quarter. Also, the top line might have been affected by lower interest rates and the company’s planned exit from the U.K. market.
Rise in Expenses: Enova’s expenses are likely to have escalated due to its efforts to attract new customers, and marketing of new and existing products.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Enova this time around. This is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better for this to happen, which is not the case here as elaborated below.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Earnings ESP: Enova has an Earnings ESP of -7.41%.
Zacks Rank: The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Stocks to Consider
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) is scheduled to release quarterly earnings on Feb 4. The company, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 currently, has an Earnings ESP of +0.13%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI - Free Report) is likely to release earnings figures on Feb 4. The company, which carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present, has an Earnings ESP of +13.07%.
The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG - Free Report) is scheduled to announce quarterly results on Feb 4. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and currently holds a Zacks Rank of 3.
