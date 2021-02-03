We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Amkor Technology (AMKR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Amkor Technology (AMKR - Free Report) closed at $16.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.39% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.56%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMKR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 8, 2021. In that report, analysts expect AMKR to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.30 billion, up 10.3% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMKR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AMKR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, AMKR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.29, which means AMKR is trading at a discount to the group.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.