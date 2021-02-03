We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 3rd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG - Free Report) is an insurance holding company that provides property and casualty insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.4% downward over the last 30 days.
eHealth, Inc. (EHTH - Free Report) provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Frontline Ltd. (FRO - Free Report) is a shipping company that engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (CTRA - Free Report) engages in the mining and supplying of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.
DraftKings Inc. (DKNG - Free Report) operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.
