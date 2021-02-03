Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG - Free Report) is an insurance holding company that provides property and casualty insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.4% downward over the last 30 days.

eHealth, Inc. (EHTH - Free Report) provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO - Free Report) is a shipping company that engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (CTRA - Free Report) engages in the mining and supplying of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG - Free Report) operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.

