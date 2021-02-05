Jack Henry (JKHY) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. ( JKHY Quick Quote JKHY - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Feb 8. For the fiscal second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $431.9 million, indicating growth of 3.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Further, the consensus mark for earnings per share stands at 88 cents, which suggests a decline of 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.48%. Key Factors to Note
The impacts of Jack Henry’s solid momentum across Core, Payments and Complementary segments are expected to get reflected in the fiscal second-quarter results.
Further, increasing demand for Jack Henry’s Banno Digital Platform is expected to have benefited the company’s performance in the quarter under review. Also, robust technology solutions, including core solutions, are anticipated to have sustained momentum across core customer contracts, which, in turn, is likely to have driven the core segment’s performance in the quarter to be reported. Furthermore, strong debit and credit processing solutions of the company are anticipated to have bolstered its debit and credit clientele in the fiscal second quarter. This, in turn, is expected to have benefited the payment segment’s fiscal second-quarter performance. Moreover, the growing adoption of new card-processing solutions is likely to have favored the segment. Additionally, the new cloud-based digital banking system — JHA BankAnywhere— is expected to have helped the company in gaining traction across digital banks in the to-be-reported quarter. Moreover, Jack Henry’s outsourcing and cloud services are anticipated to have acted as a key catalyst in the quarter under review. Also, the rising migration rate of the customers to the company’s private cloud environment is likely to have remained a tailwind. However, rising headcounts and personnel costs are expected to have weighed on margin expansion in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, challenges due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are anticipated tohave remained concerning inthe quarter under discussion. Additionally, sluggishness in the Corporate segment is likely to get reflected in the company’s fiscal second-quarter results. What Our Model Says
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Jack Henry this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Jack Henry has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently. Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies, which have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. ( VSH Quick Quote VSH - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.82% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. ( CRWD Quick Quote CRWD - Free Report) presently has an Earnings ESP of +57.75% and a Zacks Rank of 2. CDW Corporation ( CDW Quick Quote CDW - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.74% and a Zacks Rank of 2. Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better. See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
Image: Bigstock
Jack Henry (JKHY) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Feb 8.
For the fiscal second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $431.9 million, indicating growth of 3.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Further, the consensus mark for earnings per share stands at 88 cents, which suggests a decline of 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.48%.
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Quote
Key Factors to Note
The impacts of Jack Henry’s solid momentum across Core, Payments and Complementary segments are expected to get reflected in the fiscal second-quarter results.
Further, increasing demand for Jack Henry’s Banno Digital Platform is expected to have benefited the company’s performance in the quarter under review.
Also, robust technology solutions, including core solutions, are anticipated to have sustained momentum across core customer contracts, which, in turn, is likely to have driven the core segment’s performance in the quarter to be reported.
Furthermore, strong debit and credit processing solutions of the company are anticipated to have bolstered its debit and credit clientele in the fiscal second quarter. This, in turn, is expected to have benefited the payment segment’s fiscal second-quarter performance.
Moreover, the growing adoption of new card-processing solutions is likely to have favored the segment.
Additionally, the new cloud-based digital banking system — JHA BankAnywhere— is expected to have helped the company in gaining traction across digital banks in the to-be-reported quarter.
Moreover, Jack Henry’s outsourcing and cloud services are anticipated to have acted as a key catalyst in the quarter under review. Also, the rising migration rate of the customers to the company’s private cloud environment is likely to have remained a tailwind.
However, rising headcounts and personnel costs are expected to have weighed on margin expansion in the to-be-reported quarter.
Also, challenges due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are anticipated tohave remained concerning inthe quarter under discussion.
Additionally, sluggishness in the Corporate segment is likely to get reflected in the company’s fiscal second-quarter results.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Jack Henry this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Jack Henry has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies, which have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.82% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD - Free Report) presently has an Earnings ESP of +57.75% and a Zacks Rank of 2.
CDW Corporation (CDW - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.74% and a Zacks Rank of 2.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>