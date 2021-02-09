We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?
The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Telephone and Data Systems (TDS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Telephone and Data Systems is a member of our Utilities group, which includes 111 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TDS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDS's full-year earnings has moved 18.07% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, TDS has gained about 10.45% so far this year. At the same time, Utilities stocks have gained an average of 1.31%. This means that Telephone and Data Systems is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, TDS belongs to the Wireline - National industry, a group that includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.45% so far this year, so TDS is performing on par this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track TDS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.