Image: Bigstock

Xerox (XRX) Hurt by Weak Revenues & Debt-Heavy Balance Sheet

We recently issued an updated report on Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) .

In the past year, shares of Xerox have lost 35.7% against 2.2% rise of the industry it belongs to.

The company’s revenues continue to face pandemic-led weakness and bear the brunt of lower demand for paper-related systems and products.

Xerox has a debt-laden balance sheet. Its cash and cash equivalent balance of $2.63 billion at the end of the fourth-quarter 2020 was below the long-term debt level of $4.05 billion. This indicates that the company doesn’t have enough cash to meet this debt burden. Nevertheless, the cash level can meet the short-term debt of $394 million.

Another major threat involves the availability of a large number of substitutes because of strong peer presence, although there are lesser chances of new entry. Companies like Canon, Hewlett-Packard, Lexmark and Toshiba are capable of giving tough competition to Xerox.

Meanwhile, Xerox’s businesses are benefiting from "Project Own It," an enterprise-wide transformation initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs as well as realigning business to changing market conditions.

