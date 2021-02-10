We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Xerox (XRX) Hurt by Weak Revenues & Debt-Heavy Balance Sheet
We recently issued an updated report on Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) .
In the past year, shares of Xerox have lost 35.7% against 2.2% rise of the industry it belongs to.
The company’s revenues continue to face pandemic-led weakness and bear the brunt of lower demand for paper-related systems and products.
Xerox has a debt-laden balance sheet. Its cash and cash equivalent balance of $2.63 billion at the end of the fourth-quarter 2020 was below the long-term debt level of $4.05 billion. This indicates that the company doesn’t have enough cash to meet this debt burden. Nevertheless, the cash level can meet the short-term debt of $394 million.
Another major threat involves the availability of a large number of substitutes because of strong peer presence, although there are lesser chances of new entry. Companies like Canon, Hewlett-Packard, Lexmark and Toshiba are capable of giving tough competition to Xerox.
Meanwhile, Xerox’s businesses are benefiting from "Project Own It," an enterprise-wide transformation initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs as well as realigning business to changing market conditions.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Xerox currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked service stocks are SailPoint Technologies (SAIL - Free Report) , NV5 Global (NVEE - Free Report) and TeleTech Holdings (TTEC - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for SailPoint, NV5 Global and TeleTech is pegged at 15%, 18% and 19.4%, respectively.
