Company News for Feb 10, 2021

  • Centene Corp.'s (CNC - Free Report) shares surged 3.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.46, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by one cent.
  • Honda Motor Co. Ltd.'s (HMC - Free Report) shares advanced 3.1% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.58, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75.
  • Shares of S&P Global Inc. (SPGI - Free Report) gained 2.1% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.71, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.55.
  • Shares of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM - Free Report) rose 1.7% after posting fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.93, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28.

