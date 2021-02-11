We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is Evercore (EVR) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Evercore (EVR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of EVR and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.
Evercore is a member of our Finance group, which includes 887 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EVR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVR's full-year earnings has moved 27.17% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, EVR has gained about 6.95% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 6.09% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Evercore is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, EVR belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.31% so far this year, meaning that EVR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track EVR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.