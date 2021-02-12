We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Univar's (UNVR) Subsidiary ChemPoint Partners With Henkel
Univar Solutions Inc.’s (UNVR - Free Report) subsidiary, ChemPoint recently announced its partnership with Henkel Corporation to expand sales, distribution and marketing of Henkel’s Bonderite products in the United States and Canada. The products have various applications such as metal pretreatment, removal, cleaning, specialty coating and others in the industrial manufacturing market.
This partnership enables ChemPoint to provide an entire range of forging, casting, machining, lubricating, cleaning as well as, protection products and coatings. It also includes technical service and support around surface technology and process solutions to help consumers overcome challenging processing conditions.
The collaboration of Henkel’s material expertise and ChemPoint’s technical skill, innovative digital approach and service-driven platforms will help customers seeking a competitive advantage in the homecare and industrial cleaning and lubricants and metal working markets.
Shares of Univar have declined 10.3% in the past year against 16.5% rise of the industry.
Univar is expected to benefit from market expansion and strategic acquisitions. The company is focused on expense management and productivity actions. It also has a strong liquidity position. The company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $140-$145 million for fourth-quarter 2020. Univar projects adjusted EBITDA in the band of $629-$634 million for 2020.
Univar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
