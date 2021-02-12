We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Posts In-Line Q4 Earnings, Revenues Top
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein earnings matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues surpassed the same. Notably, the top line outpaced the consensus mark for the third straight quarter.
Earnings & Revenues
Adjusted net loss of 80 cents per share was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the year-ago period, the company had reported adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share.
Total quarterly revenues of $197 million beat the consensus estimate of $196.8 million by 0.12%. However, the top line declined 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lower comparable restaurant sales led to the decline. However, total restaurant operating weeks increased approximately 0.6% from the prior-year quarter. Comparable restaurant sales slumped 32.3% against a gain of 0.4% in the year-ago quarter.
BJs Restaurants, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Expenses & Operating Margins
During the fiscal fourth quarter, labor costs, as a percentage of sales, came in at 38.4%, up 200 basis points (bps) year over year. Occupancy and operating costs (as a percentage of sales) were 29.1% compared with 22.5% in the year-ago quarter. General and administrative expenses (as a percentage of sales) increased 150 bps to 6.8% in the quarter.
Restaurant-level operating margin came in at 6.6% compared with 16% in the year-ago quarter.
Store Count
As of Dec 29, 2020, BJ’s Restaurants owned and operated 210 casual dining restaurants (in 29 states), out of which one is temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 crisis. The company is planning to expand presence to at least 425 restaurants.
Balance Sheet
As of Dec 29, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $50 million compared with $22.4 million on Dec 31, 2019. Total debt as of Dec 29, 2020 amounted to $116.8 million compared with $143 million at 2019-end.
Zacks Rank
BJ's Restaurants, which share space with Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY - Free Report) and Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI - Free Report) currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
