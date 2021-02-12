We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Has Logitech International (LOGI) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Logitech International (LOGI - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LOGI and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.
Logitech International is one of 631 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LOGI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOGI's full-year earnings has moved 43.61% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, LOGI has gained about 22.06% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 11.28%. This means that Logitech International is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, LOGI belongs to the Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 22.43% so far this year, so LOGI is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to LOGI as it looks to continue its solid performance.