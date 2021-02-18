Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC - Free Report) provides cloud-based human capital management software service. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Qualys, Inc. (QLYS - Free Report) provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology, security, and compliance solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.

i3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV - Free Report) provides integrated payment and software solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 1% downward over the last 30 days.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE - Free Report) is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN - Free Report) owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

