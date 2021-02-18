Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Feb 17, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) rose 0.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.01 per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84.
  • AutoNation, Inc.’s (AN - Free Report) shares jumped 1.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.43 per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.00.
  • Shares of Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC - Free Report) surged 3.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.78 per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57.
  • CEVA, Inc.’s (CEVA - Free Report) shares jumped 6.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 20 cents per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AutoNation, Inc. (AN) - free report >>

LouisianaPacific Corporation (LPX) - free report >>

Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) - free report >>

CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) - free report >>

Published in

finance tech-stocks