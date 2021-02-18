We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is Amkor Technology (AMKR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is Amkor Technology (AMKR - Free Report) . AMKR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.26, which compares to its industry's average of 15.96. Over the past 52 weeks, AMKR's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.59 and as low as 5.66, with a median of 12.32.
Finally, investors should note that AMKR has a P/CF ratio of 6.98. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. AMKR's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 26.18. Over the past year, AMKR's P/CF has been as high as 6.98 and as low as 2.16, with a median of 3.88.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Amkor Technology is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AMKR feels like a great value stock at the moment.