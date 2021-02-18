Back to top

NiSource's (NI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

NiSource Inc (NI - Free Report) delivered net operating earnings of 34 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2020, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents by 6.3%. However, the same declined 24.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported earnings of 18 cents per share against the loss of 41 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues

NiSource generated total net revenues of $1,210 million in the fourth quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,482 million by 18.4%. Further, the top line dropped 12.7% from $1,385.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

NiSource, Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses in the quarter under review fell 11.2% year over year to $ 954.9 million.

Total interest expenses in the reported quarter decreased 8.3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $85.6 million.

Financial Update

NiSource's cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2020 were $116.5 million, down from $139.3 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

Long-term debts (excluding amounts due within a year) as of Dec 31 were $9,219.8 million compared with $7,856.2 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

Net cash flows from operating activities in 2020 were $1,104 million compared with $1,583.3 million in 2019.

Outlook

NiSource reaffirmed its 2021 non-GAAP net operating earnings in the range of $1.28-$1.36 per share. Also, it expects net operating earnings per share to see a CAGR of 7-9% from 2021 through 2024 including near-term annual growth of 5-7% through 2023.

During the same time frame, the utility anticipates investing $1.9-$2.2 billion annually in growth, safety and modernization along with $1.8-$2 billion investments in renewable generation assets.

Zacks Rank

NiSource currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

