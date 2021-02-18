We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
NiSource's (NI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss
NiSource Inc (NI - Free Report) delivered net operating earnings of 34 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2020, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents by 6.3%. However, the same declined 24.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
On a GAAP basis, the company reported earnings of 18 cents per share against the loss of 41 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Total Revenues
NiSource generated total net revenues of $1,210 million in the fourth quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,482 million by 18.4%. Further, the top line dropped 12.7% from $1,385.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
NiSource, Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
NiSource, Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NiSource, Inc Quote
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses in the quarter under review fell 11.2% year over year to $ 954.9 million.
Total interest expenses in the reported quarter decreased 8.3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $85.6 million.
Financial Update
NiSource's cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2020 were $116.5 million, down from $139.3 million as of Dec 31, 2019.
Long-term debts (excluding amounts due within a year) as of Dec 31 were $9,219.8 million compared with $7,856.2 million as of Dec 31, 2019.
Net cash flows from operating activities in 2020 were $1,104 million compared with $1,583.3 million in 2019.
Outlook
NiSource reaffirmed its 2021 non-GAAP net operating earnings in the range of $1.28-$1.36 per share. Also, it expects net operating earnings per share to see a CAGR of 7-9% from 2021 through 2024 including near-term annual growth of 5-7% through 2023.
During the same time frame, the utility anticipates investing $1.9-$2.2 billion annually in growth, safety and modernization along with $1.8-$2 billion investments in renewable generation assets.
Zacks Rank
NiSource currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Other Utility Releases
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 2.6%.
Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 54 cents per share, inline with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
WEC Energy Group (WEC - Free Report) delivered fourth-quarter 2020 earnings per share of 76 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents by 2.7%.
