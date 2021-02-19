Back to top

Company News for Feb 18, 2021

  • Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL - Free Report) rose 4.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.39 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12.
  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc.’s (VIR - Free Report) shares jumped 18.8% after the company and GlaxoSmithKline announced that they expanded their coronavirus collaboration to advance new therapeutics for influenza and other respiratory viruses.
  • Shares of Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE - Free Report) surged more than 100% after the company reported that it has secured a majority interest in a lithium-ion battery recycling company and plans to process 10,000 tons of lithium-ion per year for clean energy usage.
  • CLPS Incorporation shares jumped more than 100% after the company said its technology subsidiary signed vendor deal with the American digital payment platform to provide IT services.

