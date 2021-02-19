We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Commodity ETF (DBC) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 59% from its 52-week low price of $10.41 per share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
DBC in Focus
This fund invests in rules-based index composed of futures contracts on 14 of the most heavily traded and important physical commodities in the world. It charges 88 bps in annual fees from investors (see: all the Broad Commodity ETFs here).
Why the Move?
Broad commodities have been an area to watch lately given the improving fundamentals. The wider rollout of vaccines and the prospect of more U.S. stimulus has spurred confidence in speedy global economic recovery, sparking a rally in commodity prices, ranging from energy to metals to agriculture.
More Gains Ahead?
It seems that DBC might remain strong given a weighted alpha of 26.46 and a 20-day volatility of 12.68%. As a result, there is definitely still some promise for risk-aggressive investors who want to ride on this surging ETF.
