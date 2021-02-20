In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Is North American Construction (NOA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
North American Construction (NOA - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NOA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.45, which compares to its industry's average of 11.29. Over the past 52 weeks, NOA's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.82 and as low as 3.14, with a median of 6.12.
Finally, our model also underscores that NOA has a P/CF ratio of 3.19. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. NOA's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 4.51. Within the past 12 months, NOA's P/CF has been as high as 3.36 and as low as 1.19, with a median of 2.12.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in North American Construction's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, NOA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.