Company News for Feb 24, 2021

  • Shares of Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) rose 3.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.80, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.19.
  • Medtronic plc’s (MDT - Free Report) shares advanced 1.9% after the company delivered fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.29, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15.
  • Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s (NXST - Free Report) shares rallied 9.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $7.97, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.44.
  • Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE - Free Report) gained 3.5% after the company came out with fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.45, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.96.

