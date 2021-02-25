We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Knowles (KN) Unveils Bluetooth Solution for Voice Integration
Knowles Corporation (KN - Free Report) has launched the AISonic Bluetooth Standard Solution. It is an innovative development solution that enables seamless voice integration to Bluetooth devices. The package allows manufacturers to integrate voice-driven calling and far-field speech recognition capabilities into devices.
It is already available for customers and comes under Knowles’ new line of reference solutions for voice activation, control and contextual audio processing. The kit is built upon the company’s industry-leading AISonic Audio Edge Processor IA8201, which achieves high performance with low power consumption.
The solution package balances scalability and flexibility for easy integration across a wide range of embedded platforms. This has helped Knowles’ partners to scale in developing Alexa Voice Service and Alexa Auto solutions. As connected devices come to market, it has become even more crucial to rapidly integrate voice capabilities in a hassle-free manner.
With the growing demand for voice control, there are ample opportunities for voice integration, which has extended from inside the home to mobile, automotive, wearable and other applications. Knowles’ solution also includes algorithms for an Audio Front End, suitable for use with many voice assistants.
Knowles aims to capitalize on its unique capabilities in acoustics, digital signal processing and algorithms to help users engage with technology through naturally spoken commands across Mobile, Ear and IoT. It is witnessing stronger-than-expected MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphone demand in multiple end markets, and improving trends in the Hearing Health business.
This Itasca, IL-based company expects to deliver strong growth in revenues and earnings in 2021.
Knowles’ shares have returned 41.5% in the past six months compared with 27.9% growth of the industry.
The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a VGM Score of B.
