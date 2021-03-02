Back to top

Company News for Mar 2, 2021

  • Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS - Free Report) jumped 5.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01.
     
  • Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.’s (CORE - Free Report) shares surged 10.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.57 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.32.
     
  • Shares of Novanta Inc. (NOVT - Free Report) gained 2.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43
     
  • TEGNA Inc.’s (TGNA - Free Report) shares declined 1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.16 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19.

