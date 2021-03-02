Back to top

Has EOG Resources (EOG) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is EOG Resources (EOG - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

EOG Resources is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 252 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EOG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG's full-year earnings has moved 76.64% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, EOG has moved about 29.46% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 16.88% on average. As we can see, EOG Resources is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, EOG belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 43.80% this year, meaning that EOG is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

EOG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.


