We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP (HPR) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP (HPR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 252 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HPR's full-year earnings has moved 30.91% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, HPR has gained about 7.64% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 16.42% on a year-to-date basis. This means that HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, HPR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 43.32% so far this year, so HPR is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on HPR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.