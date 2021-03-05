Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE - Free Report) invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW - Free Report) provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.3% downward over the last 30 days.

S&W Seed Company (SANW - Free Report) is an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK - Free Report) provides marine transportation services to oil industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 48.3% downward over the last 30 days.

WW International, Inc. (WW - Free Report) provides weight management products and services worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.9% downward over the last 30 days.

