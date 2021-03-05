We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for March 4th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE - Free Report) invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Primo Water Corporation (PRMW - Free Report) provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.3% downward over the last 30 days.
S&W Seed Company (SANW - Free Report) is an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK - Free Report) provides marine transportation services to oil industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 48.3% downward over the last 30 days.
WW International, Inc. (WW - Free Report) provides weight management products and services worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.9% downward over the last 30 days.
