We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for March 5th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 30 days.
EVERTEC, Inc. (EVTC - Free Report) engages in transaction processing business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX - Free Report) is a biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS - Free Report) is a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Interface, Inc. (TILE - Free Report) is a modular flooring company that designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.7% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.