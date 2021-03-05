Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 30 days.

EVERTEC, Inc. (EVTC - Free Report) engages in transaction processing business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX - Free Report) is a biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS - Free Report) is a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Interface, Inc. (TILE - Free Report) is a modular flooring company that designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.7% downward over the last 30 days.

