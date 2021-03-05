We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
UGI (UGI) Up 6.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for UGI (UGI - Free Report) . Shares have added about 6.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is UGI due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
UGI Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
UGI Corporation reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.17 per share.
It generated GAAP earnings of $1.44 per share for the reported quarter, up from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.
Revenues
Revenues of $1,932 million for the fiscal first quarter declined 4% from the year-ago number of $2,007 million.
Segmental Revenues
AmeriGas Propane: Revenues of $666 million for the quarter under review were down 9% from the year-ago number.
UGI International: Revenues summed $700 million, up 8% from the year-ago figure.
Midstream & Marketing: Revenues of $341 million for the reported quarter fell 9% year over year.
UGI Utilities: Revenues of $300 million were down 9% from the year-ago reported figure.
Corporate & Other: This segment incurred a loss of $75 million, narrower than the loss of $76 million in first-quarter fiscal 2019.
Highlights of the Release
The company invested $79 million of its capital in UGI Utilities, up 11% from the prior-year’s comparable period. It expanded the renewable natural gas portfolio by making investment in New Energy One HoldCo LLC, in the reported quarter. Also, on Dec 30, 2020, management announced that the company signed a definitive agreement to acquire Mountaineer Gas Company.
Total interest expenses of $78 million were down 7% from the prior-year figure.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.
VGM Scores
At this time, UGI has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
UGI has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.