Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Mar 8, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Big Lots Inc.'s (BIG - Free Report) shares gained 2.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.59, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50.
  • Broadcom Inc.'s (AVGO - Free Report) shares rose 1.5% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $6.61, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.55.
  • Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST - Free Report) dropped 0.5% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.14, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42.
  • Shares of The Gap Inc. (GPS - Free Report) surged 7.6% after posting fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.28, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Gap, Inc. (GPS) - free report >>

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) - free report >>

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) - free report >>

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) - free report >>

Published in

retail semiconductor