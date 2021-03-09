We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
ASML Holding N.V. is one of 627 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ASML is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASML's full-year earnings has moved 12.98% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that ASML has returned about 8.06% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 2.58% on average. This means that ASML Holding N.V. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, ASML belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.81% so far this year, so ASML is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on ASML as it attempts to continue its solid performance.