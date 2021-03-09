Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 9, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • The Walt Disney Co.'s (DIS - Free Report) shares jumped 6.3% after the California state government allowed to reopen Disneyland from Apr 1 with some restrictions.
  • Athene Holding Ltd.'s (ATH - Free Report) shares climbed 6% after the company has decided to be acquired by investment manager Apollo Global Management Inc.
  • Shares of Mission Produce Inc. (AVO - Free Report) gained 2.7% after the company announced to enter the mango production market.
  • Shares of McAfee Corp. (MCFE - Free Report) soared 12.7% after the company announced that it sold enterprise business to privately held Symphony Technology Group for $4 billion in cash.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Walt Disney Company (DIS) - free report >>

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) - free report >>

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) - free report >>

McAfee Corp. (MCFE) - free report >>

Published in

agriculture consumer-discretionary insurance internet