360 DigiTech (QFIN) to Post Q4 Earnings: What to Expect?
360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) will report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Mar 15 after the bell. The company posted positive earnings surprises in the first, second and second quarters of 2020, the average beat being 111.4%.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.05, indicating an improvement of more than 100% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Effective risk management and robust overall execution, especially product and operating performance, are most likely to have driven 360 DigiTech’s bottom line in the quarter. Notably, the company has been witnessing solid recovery from pandemic-induced business disruptions with increase in customer demand and asset quality return.
What Our Model Says
Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for 360 DigiTech this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
360 DigiTech has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies
Rollins’ (ROL - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share came ahead of the consensus estimate as well as the year-ago figure by 18.2%. Revenues of $536.3 million beat the consensus mark by 1.7% and improved 6% year over year.
IHS Markit’s (INFO - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5% and increased 11% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.11 billion, marginally missing the consensus mark and declining 1% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis.
Automatic Data Processing’s (ADP - Free Report) second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.52 beat the consensus mark by 17.8% and were flat year over year. Total revenues of $3.69 billion beat the consensus mark by 3.2% and improved 0.7% year over year.
