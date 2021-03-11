We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for March 11th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Digi International Inc. (DGII - Free Report) provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things products, services, and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.
IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 30 days.
Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN - Free Report) is a specialized biopharmaceutical company that develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 55.6% downward over the last 30 days.
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing various medicines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.1% downward over the last 30 days.
