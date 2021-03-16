In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Alaska Air (ALK) Arm to Add Services From Boise & Seattle
Alaska Air Group’s (ALK - Free Report) subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, announced plans to expand its Pacific Northwest network as air-travel demand continues to improve. The airline will introduce four new services connecting Boise, ID with Chicago, IL and Austin, TX, as well as Seattle, WA with Idaho Falls, ID and Redding, CA. These services, set to be launched in time for the summer season, are expected to attract traffic.
Effective Jun 17, the carrier will begin daily non-stop service connecting Boise with Chicago O'Hare and Austin. The year-round services will be operated on Horizon Air's Embraer 175 jets. The aircraft will have only window and aisle seating. Guests will have a smooth travel experience in a three-class cabin that includes First Class and Premium Class, and free entertainment facilities along with several other modern amenities.
Following the commencement of these flights, Alaska Airlines will have 28 daily departures to 12 cities from Boise this year.
Starting Jun 17, the airline will also begin daily non-stop service between Seattle and Idaho Falls as well as Redding. This year-round service will be operated on Horizon Air's Q400 turboprop aircraft.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Alaska Air carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are ArcBest Corp. (ARCB - Free Report) , Saia, Inc. (SAIA - Free Report) and USA Truck, Inc. (USAK - Free Report) . While USA Truck sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ArcBest and Saia carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of ArcBest, Saia and USA Truck have rallied more than 100%, 66% and 50% in the past six months, respectively.
