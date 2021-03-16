In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Is China Petro&Chm (SNP) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is China Petro&Chm (SNP - Free Report) . SNP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.
Investors should also note that SNP holds a PEG ratio of 1.45. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SNP's industry has an average PEG of 3.92 right now. Over the last 12 months, SNP's PEG has been as high as 2.53 and as low as 1.35, with a median of 1.87.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in China Petro&Chm's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SNP is an impressive value stock right now.