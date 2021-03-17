We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is The Mosaic (MOS) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. The Mosaic (MOS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MOS and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.
The Mosaic is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 240 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MOS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOS's full-year earnings has moved 86.94% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, MOS has gained about 44.28% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 10.61%. This means that The Mosaic is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, MOS is a member of the Fertilizers industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 25.38% so far this year, so MOS is performing better in this area.
Investors in the Basic Materials sector will want to keep a close eye on MOS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.