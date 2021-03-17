In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Are Investors Undervaluing Stewart Information Services (STC) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is Stewart Information Services (STC - Free Report) . STC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.83, while its industry has an average P/E of 24.01. STC's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.37 and as low as 7.85, with a median of 11.37, all within the past year.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. STC has a P/S ratio of 0.63. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.02.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Stewart Information Services is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, STC sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.