Company News for Mar 17, 2021

  • Shares of Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) rose 3.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.27 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents.
  • CNFinance Holdings Limited’s (CNF - Free Report) shares jumped 7.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 25 cents per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents.
  • Shares of OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX - Free Report) jumped 15.1% after the company announced 19 new enterprise-level deals for 2021.
  • Moderna, Inc.’s (MRNA - Free Report) shares rose 8.6% after the company announced that the first participants of its Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the pediatric population have been dosed.

