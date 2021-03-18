We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Why Upstart Holdings (UPST) Soared 89% Today
Shares of online lending marketplace Upstart Holdings (UPST - Free Report) soared on Thursday after posting better-than-expected fourth quarter results. UPST closed up 89.3% to $115.09 per share.
For Q4, revenue rose 39% year-over-year, lending volume jumped 57% to almost 123,400, and full-year 2020 adjusted earnings hit $0.23 per share compared to a loss in 2019.
2021 could be another big year for Upstart. The lender expects revenue to more than double 2020’s figure and Q1 earnings are anticipated to move higher on a sequential basis. Much of this growth will come from its just-announced acquisition of Prodigy Software, which will help UPST move into the auto loan market.
UPST was also upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at JMP Securities. Analyst Ronald Josey is positive on Upstart’s market share gains potential, accelerating loan requests, and expanding bank partnerships.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
AccessZacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>