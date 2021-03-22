Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 22, 2021

  • Shares of FedEx Corp. (FDX - Free Report) rallied 6.1% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $3.47, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.21.
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s (OLLI - Free Report) shares gained 4.2% after the company delivered fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.97, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.85.
  • Visa Inc.’s (V - Free Report) shares fell 6.2% following a report that the U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation for possible anticompetitive practices.
  • Share of Facebook, Inc. (FB - Free Report) rose 4.1% after CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that Apple Inc.’s (AAPL - Free Report) impending privacy policy changes on advertisement sales would provide Facebook a stronger position.

computers consumer-staples finance tech-stocks transportation